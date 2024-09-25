Sandy's Bedford Road and other areas flooded - and council on scene with support

Traffic and travel news. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

The is a closure on Bedford Road in Sandy as the town suffers the effects of heavy rainfall.

It is reported that the A1 roundabout at Bedford Road is flooded, and that New Road between Tesco and the A1 is also flooded.

Central Bedfordshire Council has sent support to the community.

A spokesman said: "Vulnerable people continue to be our priority and if you or someone you know is vulnerable and needs assistance, contact our emergency helpline number on 0300 300 8500.

"Our leisure centres and libraries are open and offering respite for anyone who needs it.

"Many roads are still closed in Central Bedfordshire and we are working with emergency services to re-open these as soon as possible. Some of these, including a stretch of the A421, will take time to clear. Our advice is not to travel unless you have to, and drive carefully. You should never drive through water when you’re unsure of the depth, and follow any temporary signs regarding flooding and diversions.

"For flooding updates, information about what to do during and after a flood, and a link to the form to provide information about the impact of the flooding in your area, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/flooding."

If there is a threat to life or risk of injury from flood water, please dial 999.