The seven road closures affecting Biggleswade and Sandy drivers over the next two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade and Sandy motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy roundabout to New Road - lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of UKPN.

Drivers using the A1 will face delays

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And one closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.