THREE road closures for Biggleswade drivers to watch out for this week

Biggleswade motorists will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, A603 to black cat roundabout, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Tempsford lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Road closures ahead

• A428, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 between Barford Road roundabout and Potton Road Bridge. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Shift traffic.