THREE road closures for Biggleswade drivers to watch out for this week
Some delays could last up to half an hour
Biggleswade motorists will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
• A1, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, A603 to black cat roundabout, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Chevron.
• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Tempsford lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• A428, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 between Barford Road roundabout and Potton Road Bridge. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Shift traffic.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.