Trains through Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey facing delays and cancellations due to blocked line

Thameslink is advising people to allow up to 30 minutes extra

By Laura Hutchinson
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:00 pm

Trains running through Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey are facing delays or cancellations due to a signals fault.

And passengers are being advised to allow up to half an hour extra to complete their journey.

The problem has been caused by a fault with the signalling system between Peterborough and Hitchin - meaning the line towards St. Pancras International in London is blocked.

The delays have been caused by a signals fault

Disruption is expected to continue until around 5pm.

TrainsBiggleswadeThameslinkDisruptionLondon