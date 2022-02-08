Trains through Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey facing delays and cancellations due to blocked line
Thameslink is advising people to allow up to 30 minutes extra
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:00 pm
Trains running through Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey are facing delays or cancellations due to a signals fault.
And passengers are being advised to allow up to half an hour extra to complete their journey.
The problem has been caused by a fault with the signalling system between Peterborough and Hitchin - meaning the line towards St. Pancras International in London is blocked.
Disruption is expected to continue until around 5pm.