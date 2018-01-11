Woman hurt in car collision

A woman in her 70’s was seriously injured after being in collision with a car in Biggleswade on Tuesday evening.

The Magpas air ambulance enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in her 70’s) who had sustained a serious leg injury. They sedated the woman at the scene (providing her with A&E level care) in order to protect her injuries and accompanied her to Lister Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance.