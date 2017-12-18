Travel disruption expected as Met Office issues fog warning

The Met Office is warning commuters to expect delays and disruption after a yellow weather warning for fog was issued.

The yellow warning for the region is in place between 8pm tonight (Monday, December 18) and noon tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Fog is expected to form widely across southern and central England and some eastern parts of Wales on Monday evening, persisting overnight into Tuesday.

“Slower journey times are likely with delays possible to bus and train services. Some delays or cancellations to flights are also possible.