The Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote, was a huge success with 22 trees on display, raising over £175 from donations.

The festival, over the weekend of December 16 and 17, heralded the start of a year of celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the founding of the church in 1868.

There will be a special anniversary event every month, from Advent to Advent.

For more information, see the church’s new website at www.caldecotesaints.com