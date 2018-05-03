Tribute to man who taught children to ride

A former serviceman and police officer who educated local schoolchildren in the Biggleswade area has died.

Terry Davies, 56, served in the British Army in the elite airborne infantry Parachute Regiment. During his 15 years service he served all over the world, including the Falklands War at the age of just 20.

He then joined the London Metropolitan Police where he served for six years, receiving a commendation for his services. While serving in the Met Police he was seriously injured in the line of duty; the terrible event brought his policing career to an end. The perpetrator was later convicted of attempted murder.

A passionate and dedicated cyclist, Mr. Davies then retrained to become a British cycling coach. Living in Langford with his fiancée, Louise Jarvis, he was seen most days riding his bike or, most recently, walking their Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy. He worked in lower and middle schools throughout Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, instructing children and trainees in how to cycle on the road via the Bikeability cycle scheme. Among the many local schools in which he worked were Biggleswade Academy, Robert Bloomfield Academy, Henlow Church of England Academy, Etonbury Academy and Langford Lower School. He was particularly proud to have worked at Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade, where the gentle coaching of students with some very difficult disabilities left a deep impression on all involved. Over the years he helped thousands of children develop their cycling confidence and skills, and was known to and will be remembered by hundreds of students as ‘Terry the Bike Coach’. He also trained children as part of the British Cycling Go-Ride scheme, and was proud to have had a hand in coaching at least two young riders who progressed to elite level.

Mr Davies suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on the morning of Saturday April 21, while riding his bike with his fiancée, Louise Jarvis, on Edworth Road, Langford. Many people stopped to assist: police and medics, including the air ambulance, all gave the very best care, but sadly he passed away. Louise would like to extend her deepest thanks to all those who came to Terry’s aid that morning.

Mr Davies’ funeral will be held at 11.30am on Monday May 21 in St Andrew’s Church, Langford. He is survived by his loving fiancée, son, daughter and grandchild.