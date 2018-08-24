Tribute to war hero who made Shefford home

One of the few remaining World War Two Lancaster bomber pilots has died in Shefford at the age of 95.

John R Ford, who founded John R Ford and Sons Ltd in Shefford in 1958, died peacefully at home on August 9.

The car dealership expanded to Royston in the mid 70s.

In 1990, John retired and handed over the business to two of his sons, Richard and Steven, and the company is still going strong to this day.

John was an active member of many local organisations throughout his life, including The Royal British Legion, Masonic Lodges, Shefford Bowling Club, Robert Lucas Charitable Trust, Shefford Chamber Of Trade, Shefford Christmas Lights, Bedfordshire Sporting Association and The Conservative Association.

In 1941, at the age of 19, John volunteered for the Royal Air Force.

After a brief period flying Tiger Moths with EFTS at Cambridge, he went to Canada to train as a pilot before joining 57 and 630 squadrons where he flew Lancaster bombers.

He completed a full tour in World War II with a total flying experience of 793 hours 50 minutes.

On his return he was awarded the DFC, given to aircrew in recognition of gallantry and devotion to duty. John then became a commercial airline pilot and lived in India for 10 years before returning to England.

John leaves behind his devoted wife Brenda, 6 children, 20 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

At the age of 95, John had led a full and enjoyable life and made many friends along the way.

His funeral to be held at St Michaels Church, Shefford on 18 September at 2:30pm. All welcome.