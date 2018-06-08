Tributes to ‘much loved’ man

A much-loved teacher and family man hid a drug addiction, an inquest at Ampthill has heard.

Andrew Hanahoe, of Boothey Close, Biggleswade, died after being struck by a train at Lindsells level crossing just outside the town, on December 29.

In a statement, his wife Julie said they had been a tight family unit, with her two children and two further children born after the couple married five years ago.

She said Mr Hanahoe, aged 41, had admitted to drug use as a teenager but told her he was now clean.

But she said the science teacher struggled after being prescribed tramadol after he injured his back.

She said his spending got out of control and she kicked him out after finding a needle under the baby’s cot.

He sought help from his GP and a crisis intervention team late last year after telling her he was going to do something stupid and admitted he had a drug problem which was out of control.

He moved back to his parents’ house but died on December 29.

Judith Erickson, the coroner’s enquiries officer for British Transport Police, said there had been recommendations for changes to the crossing after Mr Hanahoe’s death, including that the crossing, regularly used by dog walkers, should be closed and an enclosed footbridge across the four lane track, should be built. But she said the recommendations were not legally binding.

Mr Hanahoe’s father Thomas, told the inquest, held yesterday: “Andrew was a very ebullient, delightful person, well liked by everybody he met.

“He was a science teacher at Hitchin Boys School and he taught there for 17 years where he was well liked by staff and students.

“He was a very intimate part of our family and is very deeply missed by all of us.

Acting senior coroner for Bedfordshire Ian Pears, recorded a verdict of suicide.

After Mr Hanohoe’s death, former pupils took to social media to express their sorrow.

One said:Really shocked and saddened to hear the news of Mr Hanahoe’s passing. He was my form tutor when I was 12-13 years old (15 years ago now), and I held a huge amount of respect for him as a student. Kind, charismatic and a great teacher, he’ll be sorely missed. My condolences to the family he left behind, heartbreaking.

Another added: A great teacher who will be missed! I was taught by Mr Hanahoe in biology and always remembered his lessons to be fun and entertaining!

Another commentor said: Absolutely lovely guy, had him as my form tutor for just over a year in the sixth form. He went above and beyond to genuinely care about his students whether inside lessons or out. He will be sorely missed by me and many others.

Help lines include Samaritans Call 116 123 Email jo@samaritans.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – for men Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every day

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/webchat/