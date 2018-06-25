Two women seriously injured in Shefford collision

Two women were seriously injured in a collision in Shefford in the early hours of Saturday.

Magpas Doctor Lee Soomaroo and Paramedic Steve Chambers arrived in Shefford via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle. They had been called to treat two women who had been injured in a single vehicle collision.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the women, both in their 20s who had suffered serious injuries, and sedated them at the scene. They accompanied both patients to Bedford Hospital via land ambulance, where they were in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crews, Bedfordshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service were all also in attendance.