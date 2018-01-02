Ukulele band has people dancing in the aisles

Customers and staff were dancing in the aisles as the Sandy Ukulele Group played rock ’n’ roll-style music at Tesco.

The performance rounded off a very busy 2017 for the ukulele group, which included engagements to play in local pubs and clubs and at the Baldock Music Festival in September.

Sandy Ukulele Group plays at Tesco, Sandy

Sandy Ukulele Group (SUGS) has grown from four members in 2011, meeting in the basement of a shop, to 38 members today.

Requests to perform far exceed what the group can actually fit in and the SUGS engagement diary for 2018 is already nearly full.

The group plays many different styles of music, ranging from sounds of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s to some modern tunes, with the idea being that audiences will instantly know the songs.

At SUGS’ gigs, audiences are encouraged and expected to sing along.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group is invited to take their ukulele along to one of the weekly practice nights on Friday evenings at the Sandy Baptist Church Hall between 7pm and 9pm and join in.

If you don’t want to play ukulele but love singing, the group is always looking for people to join the SUGS choir, which is very much part of the overall group sound.

For more details, email Sandyukulelegroup1@gmail.com or visit the Sandy Ukulele Group website at www. Sandyukulelegroup.com