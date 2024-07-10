Unlucky muntjac deer rescued from metal railings thanks to Sandy firefighters
Firefighters were called to Sandy to help free a muntjac deer.
The poor animal had become trapped in metal railings on Brickhill Road.Firefighters from the town were called to the rescue at 10.49am on Friday (July 5), and used Lukas spreaders to release the deer.
