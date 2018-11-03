Villages come together for Remembrance

Thousands of poppies are adorning St Mary Virgin Church in Northill as part of the parish’s celebrations to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The community of Northill and Ickwell has come together to knit and crochet around 10,000 poppies which are mounted onto camouflage netting and will hang from the exterior church walls until 11 November.

The ambitious project has involved all ages and has been helped by Knit and Natter sessions. Even those who have not been able to knit or crochet have been involved by donating red wool, black buttons and knitting needles.

Three triangular camouflage nets have been specially made on which to mount the poppies and the big job of tying in began in August.

There will be displays inside the church put together by local groups, organisations and the lower schools at Northill and Upper Caldecote. The centrepiece will be a presentation depicting village life before, during and after the war including details of the brave men from the parish who left to fight, those who lost their lives, and local family memories. There will also be information about Horton Preparatory School which was based at Ickwell Bury.

The church is open between 10am and 3pm daily during the festival. Entrance is free with donations welcome.

The displays form part of a wider programme of events that include the screening of ‘Oh, What a Lovely War!’ on Friday 9 November. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start (entry is free but a donation is asked for refreshments) and a World War One-themed community concert of music, poetry readings and singing, along with a guest choir, on Saturday 10 November at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 per person and include wine and a light snack. To commemorate this historic ‘Poppy Event’, the committee has produced a small number of framed poppies with a certificate, at £20, and these will be available throughout the festival. Knitted poppies, like the ones on display outside the church, will also be available in the run up to Remembrance Day for a £3 donation.

All proceeds will be shared between St Mary Virgin Church, Northill and the Royal British Legion.

Please contact 01767 627551 for concert tickets.