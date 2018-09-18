Warning as Storm Ali brings windy weather with gusts of up to 60mph

Many parts of the UK are in for a wet and windy week, with a number of low pressure systems crossing the Atlantic bringing unsettled weather.

Storm Ali will bring a spell of very windy weather with gusts of 50-60 mph possible inland.

High winds from Storm Ali will be hitting the UK

The strongest winds will hit the north and west but the south east will also experience high winds.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.

Strong winds affecting parts of Northern Ireland early in the day will continue to strengthen through the morning and then extend across many parts of Scotland and northern England and northwest Wales. For some exposed areas, in particular parts of western Scotland, gusts could reach in excess of 75 mph in places. There is also an Amber warning for Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and the far northwest of England. The gusty winds will be accompanied in places by heavy, squally showers, making driving conditions difficult. The winds will gradually ease later on Wednesday, firstly across Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and northern England and then across Scotland.