Warning to dog owners over deadly parasite risk at RAF Henlow

The RAF issued a warning yesterday (Thursday) for people to ensure their dog stayed on the lead at all times on the North site at RAF Henlow and stayed off the grass.
Dog walkers who use the RAF Henlow site are being warned to be on their guard after fears that a nasty parasite which can prove fatal to pets, could be in the area.
