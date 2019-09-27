‘We’ve lost a true all-round great’

Biggleswade and Sandy have said farewell to “angler of the millennium”, Bob Church MBE, who died on September 9 aged 83.

His family wished for the following tribute to be published: “Anyone who had the privilege to fish with Bob will not only have been made immediately welcome and at ease, but will have witnessed the most amazing levels of enthusiasm for his sport, no matter which form of angling was involved at the time.

Bob: 6-13 chub River Ivel, March 13, 2006 .

“Bob’s greatest achievements came in the world of game fishing, with gold medals from two World Championships in 87 and again in 88.

“However, his knowledge and understanding of fishing in general led to an impressive list of specimen captures and even a couple of British record contenders, making him one of the greatest all rounders this country has ever seen.

“One of Bobs pb’s even came from our local River Ivel in 2003, a chub of 6lbs 13oz.

“A regular columnist for The Angling Times from 1972 to 2000, Bob also wrote 18 books on the sport he loved, and was voted Angler of The Millenium in 2000.

“His services to the world of angling and his charity work resulted in a much deserved MBE in 2015.”

Bob’s funeral will be held on September 30 at noon in St Matthews Church, Northampton. Donations welcome and will be put towards a new wheelie boat at Pitsford Water to help disabled anglers.