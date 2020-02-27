Gritter trucks will be out in force this evening in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council will carry out another gritting run from 6pm tonight (Thursday, February 27).

With road temperatures expected to drop to around freezing tonight, the council will carry out the full gritting run around the county.

Gritter truck

There is no more snow expected in Central Bedfordshire but it is expected to be a cold afternoon and evening with overnight temperatures expected to drop to freezing.

For more information on salting and gritting in Central Bedfordshire visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.