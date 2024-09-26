'Homes and businesses likely to be flooded': Met Office issues amber warning for Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued an amber alert for this evening and overnight in Central Bedfordshire.

Homes and businesses are "likely to be flooded" and/or suffer loss of power, while there is a "good chance" some communities will be cut off by flooded roads. Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are also likely.

The warning is in place for 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Keep yourself and others safe; prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions. If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather news. Image: The Met Office.

"Consider checking on vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.

"If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111."

Some parts of the East of England are likely to receive 30-40mm in three hours or less, and perhaps 50-60mm or more in around six hours.

It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater; avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: "Preparing a flood kit could save you from loss or damage due to flooding to your home or business.

"In your flood kit have: insurance and any other important documents; a torch and spare batteries; a first aid kit, prescription medicines and supplies for looking after your family/pets; and warm, waterproof clothes, blankets, food and water."

If a flood is posing a danger to life or threat of injury, dial 999.

Central Bedfordshire Council's emergency helpline number: 0300 300 8500.