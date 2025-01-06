Weather news.

A red flooding warning has been issued today (January 6) for Langford – and amber warnings have been given for the River Ivel and and River Great Ouse.

The government has warned that "flooding is possible" following recent rainfall and snowmelt.

Areas most at risk (red) are Langford Garden Centre, Common Road, High Street, Riverside Gardens, Wilmon Court, Ivel Close and Mill Lane.

Amber areas are in place for the River Ivel from Langford to Blunham, including the rivers Purwell, Hiz, Flit and Hit – and areas around the River Great Ouse from Wyboston to the south of Brampton, including Duloe Brook, Hen Brook and Fox Brook.

The gov.uk website states: "Further light rainfall is expected today which will keep river levels high and could also lead to some surface water problems.

"Flood water is dangerous. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation."