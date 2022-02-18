Storm Eunice: Trees block roads in Dunstable and Bedford as Bedfordshire Fire Service urges public to stay indoors

Beds Fire Service is urging the public to stay safe indoors during Storm Eunice as it tackles fallen trees blocking roads in Dunstable and Bedford.

With the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning for today (Friday, February 18), the fire service says people should not travel unless absolutely necessary.

A spokesman said: "50mph gusts are expected to continue until 6pm. Weather across the weekend is expected to be unsettled but not as severe as today. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a tree blocking a carriageway just outside Bedford town centre and a tree blocking a carriageway near Dunstable.

The fire service says stay indoors

"All Bedfordshire partners have maintained a close watch on the weather conditions, to ensure that we are as prepared as possible. This involves regular updates on social media channels to inform the public of the risks and advice on what the best measures are to take to stay safe during extreme weather conditions such as this."

Group Commander Rob Hulatt, who heads up the Prevention team at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “I’m on duty all weekend and will be part of the team responding to what Storm Eunice brings us in addition to our ‘business as usual’ calls. Earlier in the week, Storm Dudley saw a slight increase in calls for us and for Blue Light partners, especially to fallen trees blocking carriageways.

“With Storm Eunice now upon us, I want to assure Bedfordshire residents that their Fire Service is well equipped, well prepared and well trained. From a multi-agency point of view, a range of partners have met at our multi-agency forums to share intelligence to ultimately keep Bedfordshire as safe as possible.

“Our advice to members of the public is to only leave the house if absolutely necessary, take extra care when travelling in high winds, and to ensure that items in your garden are secured to prevent them being carried away by the wind, potentially causing harm or injury.

The red warning