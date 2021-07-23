Heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to disruption and flooding in Central Bedfordshire, the Met Office has warned.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for the east of England, including Central Bedfordshire, with storms expected from tonight (July 23) and throughout the weekend.

The Met Office warned: "Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into southern areas during Friday night, reaching south Wales and the Midlands early on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

"This is likely to bring frequent lightning, possible large hail and gusty winds as well as torrential rainfall for some.

"Where this occurs, perhaps most likely in central parts of southern England, 25 to 35 mm of rain could fall within an hour, with possible flooding.

"Further slow-moving thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon across southern counties of England, easing only slowly through the evening.

"Not all places affected but where they occur, a renewed threat of torrential rainfall and flooding, some locations seeing 30 to 50 mm within an hour or two. Lightning, large hail and locally gusty winds could pose additional hazards."

The heavy rain could continue on Sunday, it added.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southern and eastern England and southeast Wales on Sunday.

"Some of the heaviest showers are expected to affect the southeast of England late morning after a period of early morning rainfall, before developing more widely across the warning area during the afternoon.

"Torrential downpours may develop in some places with hail and gusty winds additional hazards.

"Rainfall amounts will vary considerably from place to place, but there is the potential for up to 80-100 mm to build up in some locations over the course of the day."