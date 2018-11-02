Where to go for some sparkle in Chronicle country

It’s the biggest weekend of the year for lovers of bonfires and fireworks, so here’s just a few of the events taking place in Chronicle country.

The Sandy Scouts Firework display is on Saturday November 3 at The Sand Pit, Cambridge Road, Sandy.

All the family can enjoy an evening of hot food & drink whilst they enjoy the annual firework display. Gates open at 6.30pm and tickets can be purchased in advance for £5 per ticket from the following Bridge Farm Shop, Queen’s Head, Andy Tourist Information (Council Offices), Mama’s Coffee Shop, Co-op Fallowfield and Sandy Greeting, Tesco and your child’s Section. On the night they will be £8 each.

Stotfold Fireworks Spectacular! is at the Fox And Duck, Stotfold, on Saturday tickets £5 (Children £2; Family £12).

Come early and enjoy the great BBQ Food, Hot mulled wine & Bar. Fantastic display for all ages.

And at 36a Barford Road, Blunham the gate opens 5pm for BBQ and Bar Bonfire lit 6.30pm Fireworks 7.pm Adults £5 Under 18’s £1 (accompanied by an adult) Under 3 free.