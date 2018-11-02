Where to go for some sparkle in Chronicle country

Don't miss the firework displays in your area this week.
It’s the biggest weekend of the year for lovers of bonfires and fireworks, so here’s just a few of the events taking place in Chronicle country.

The Sandy Scouts Firework display is on Saturday November 3 at The Sand Pit, Cambridge Road, Sandy.

All the family can enjoy an evening of hot food & drink whilst they enjoy the annual firework display. Gates open at 6.30pm and tickets can be purchased in advance for £5 per ticket from the following Bridge Farm Shop, Queen’s Head, Andy Tourist Information (Council Offices), Mama’s Coffee Shop, Co-op Fallowfield and Sandy Greeting, Tesco and your child’s Section. On the night they will be £8 each.

Stotfold Fireworks Spectacular! is at the Fox And Duck, Stotfold, on Saturday tickets £5 (Children £2; Family £12).

Come early and enjoy the great BBQ Food, Hot mulled wine & Bar. Fantastic display for all ages.

And at 36a Barford Road, Blunham the gate opens 5pm for BBQ and Bar Bonfire lit 6.30pm Fireworks 7.pm Adults £5 Under 18’s £1 (accompanied by an adult) Under 3 free.