Woman dies after late night road collision on A1 near Biggleswade

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A1 southbound between Biggleswade and Baldock on Monday (22 April).

The collision occurred at around 10.45pm when a grey Toyota Aygo collided with a silver Vauxhall Insignia.

Police are investigating the incident

The driver of the Toyota – a woman aged in her 80s – died as a result of her injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Vauxhall suffered slight injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable Ben Amondsen from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time stated and saw the grey Toyota Aygo shortly before the collision or witnessed the incident itself to please get in touch.

“We believe that the Toyota may have been in Biggleswade and the North Baldock area prior to the collision so I would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area and believes they saw the car and its driver.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Amondsen by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 422 of 22 April, or reporting information online.