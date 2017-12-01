Search

World Cup draw: England’s groups throughout the years

Bobby Moore holds aloft the Jules Rimet World Cup trophy in 1966 Picture: Popperfoto/Getty Images)
Bobby Moore holds aloft the Jules Rimet World Cup trophy in 1966 Picture: Popperfoto/Getty Images)

The draw for the 2018 World Cup takes place today, at 3pm GMT.

This will be the nation’s 15th World Cup. We look back at our group stage record over the years.