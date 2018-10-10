World traveller calls in to present prizes in Sandy’s Best Kept competition

Despite the very hot summer over the summer the standard of entries in the Best Kept Competitions in Sandy was very high.

The Sandy Enhancement Group (SEG) has announced this year’s winners in a number of categories.

Best Pub was awarded to the Bell by judges who said they make a tremendous effort every year to make their Station Road frontage a delight to pass.

The All Seasons Boutique in the High Street won the award for Best Shop Front. “Their displays show a great deal of thought and are always very well presented.”

Once again Ann Browning of Coopers Close won the award for Best Floral Display. “On a very small area Ann gets the maximum amount into her small front courtyard and it is well worth a small detour from St Neots Road to view it.”

The Best Small / Courtyard Garden was won by Mr and Mrs T Cox of Laburnum Road who won the Osborn Cup for their efforts.

Mr and Mrs M and Barbara Carter of Rivermead Gardens won the Large Garden Trophy, the Alan Kettleborough Rose Bowl.

Presenting the cups and certificates was well known world traveller and author Michael Bartlett who has several entries in the Guinness Book of Records for his remarkable achievements in flying to over 170 countries all around the World.

Mr Bartlett made a short speech in which he congratulated the winners and spoke of his travels to may varied and interesting places. He said many of them have little or no regard for their environment and care little about improving their outdoor living space. It was always a joy to return to England and admire the great efforts made by residents to improve their homes with immaculate gardens and floral displays.

SEG maintain various sites around the Sandy including the front of the sorting office, the buffers feature at the station and the garden on Potton Road.

They are an aging group of retired men who would very much appreciate some younger, fitter people to join them in their efforts. If you would like to help please call the chairman Nigel Aldis on 01767 691333.