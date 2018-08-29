Yobs trash 15 cars in Biggleswade in overnight crime spree

Bedfordshire Police has received reports of around 15 vehicles that were damaged overnight in the Kings Reach area of Biggleswade between Monday and Tuesday.

Vehicles were targeted in roads including Buttercup Mead, Venus Avenue, Rutherford Way and Kennett Drive.

Offenders gained entry, or attempted to gain entry, and caused criminal damage to a number of vehicles.

Officers have since been conducting high visibility patrols in the area..

Chief Inspector Nick Masters, from the force’s Biggleswade community team, said: “We are working closely and engaging with the local community in order to address this sudden crime spree.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with any other information, should contact police using our online reporting centre or on 101.