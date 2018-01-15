Youngsters helps to honour a fallen hero

Pupils from a Shillington school have officially unveiled a new street named after a local soldier who died in the Second World War.

The children from Shillington Lower School were given the chance to name the street, a former garage site, by affordable housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group.

After opening the decision up to a year three class, they eventually settled on Jepps Close.

One of the pupils explained how they decided on the name: “We chose the name Jepps Close because Private Jepps was one of the soldiers who died in the Second World War.

“Norman Jepps died in 1944 at the young age of just 19. He was fighting for his country’s pride, our freedom and Europe’s stability. Before Norman joined the army he worked in greenhouses in this area.”

Five pupils from the class were then invited to officially unveil the street sign and see their newly named street in the flesh.

Norman was called up in 1944 and joined the 1st Battalion Suffolk Regiment. He is buried in Overloon War Cemetery in the Netherlands.

Phil Hardy, Grand Union Housing Group’s Director of Operations, said: “We are delighted to have been able to involve pupils from Shillington Lower School in naming the street.” The homes are being built by Lifebuild Solutions and are a mix of shared ownership and affordable rent.