Biggleswade residents can now ‘bus, dance and party’ to major regional River Festival this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you are travelling by car, you can take advantage of Stagecoach East’s Park & Ride service from Mowsbury Park, available throughout the festival until 11:30pm. It’s only £5 return for adults and £12 for families or groups of friends.
From Stevenage and Hitchin, you can catch the 9D Service for only £2 and arrive feeling fine and dandy! In addition to its regular Saturday times, the service will also operate hourly on Sunday 21st.
Within Bedford, extra bus services will be available on Sunday, so you can now catch the 3 Service between Fenlake Lovell Road and the Bus Station, the 5 Service between Goldington Caxton Road and the Bus Station, and the 6 Service between Brickhill Bourneside and the Bus Station – they will all run until 9:30pm.
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Whether you’re jamming to live music, paddling in the raft race, or munching your way through the food stalls, there’s a slice of fun for everyone at the Bedford River Festival. So, ditch the car and ride our special festival buses - and make your day out a breeze!
“We are looking forward to a great day for everyone – after all, more rides mean more time for fun!”
Many roads in Bedford will be closed for the event, making parking difficult in the town centre. For more information on getting to the Bedford River Festival, go to www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/bedford-river-festival.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.