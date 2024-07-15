Biggleswade residents can now ‘bus, dance and party’ to major regional River Festival this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Biggleswade are being encouraged to ‘bus, dance and party’ their way to one of the East region’s biggest events - the Bedford River Festival on Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are travelling by car, you can take advantage of Stagecoach East’s Park & Ride service from Mowsbury Park, available throughout the festival until 11:30pm. It’s only £5 return for adults and £12 for families or groups of friends.

From Stevenage and Hitchin, you can catch the 9D Service for only £2 and arrive feeling fine and dandy! In addition to its regular Saturday times, the service will also operate hourly on Sunday 21st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within Bedford, extra bus services will be available on Sunday, so you can now catch the 3 Service between Fenlake Lovell Road and the Bus Station, the 5 Service between Goldington Caxton Road and the Bus Station, and the 6 Service between Brickhill Bourneside and the Bus Station – they will all run until 9:30pm.

Darren Roe

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Whether you’re jamming to live music, paddling in the raft race, or munching your way through the food stalls, there’s a slice of fun for everyone at the Bedford River Festival. So, ditch the car and ride our special festival buses - and make your day out a breeze!

“We are looking forward to a great day for everyone – after all, more rides mean more time for fun!”

Many roads in Bedford will be closed for the event, making parking difficult in the town centre. For more information on getting to the Bedford River Festival, go to www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/bedford-river-festival.