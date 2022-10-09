A new trailer for the explosive Doctor Who special has confirmed the release date for Jodie Whitaker’s final appearance as The Doctor.

The special episode entitled ‘The Power of the Doctor’, will be a 90 minute long celebration of the show’s 60 year anniversary. The episode will not only be a chance to say farewell to the thirteenth doctor, but will also introduce the show’s newest lead with Ncuti Gatwa picking up the iconic mantle for the first time.

Previous anniversary specials have pulled out all the stops with exciting storylines, and the return of favourite characters, like when fan favourite David Tenant made a comeback alongside Billie Piper, who played his companion Rose, for the 50th Anniversary.

Some characters for the latest special have already been confirmed, with fans convinced that more exciting cameos are being kept under wraps.

Jodie Whittaker has played the role of the 13th Doctor for four years (Pic: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

So, when will the special be out? Here’s everything we know about the special episode of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who anniversary special release date

The Doctor Who special will premiere on BBC One on October 23.

Who will be in the cast?

Not only will this episode see the mantle passed between the thirteenth and fourteenth doctor, it will also feature Doctor’s of season passed including 10th doctor, David Tennant, joined by sidekick Catherine Tate.

Showrunner Russell T Davies spoke on the iconic return saying: “They’re back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?”

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Tegan (Janet Fielding), Ace (Sophie Aldred), Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and Vinder (Jacob Anderson) will return and join forces with The Doctor and Yaz (Mandip Gill).

The late Bernard Cribbins is rumoured to have filmed an appearance as he was spotted alongside Tennant and Tate before he died. Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney will also appear as a new character, Rose, and Neil Patrick Harris is confirmed to be in the special though his character is currently unknown.

Christopher Eccleston, who played the Ninth Doctor, has also announced he’s recorded "something very special" with Big Finish as part of its celebration of Doctor Who’s milestone anniversary. Whether or not this is in the 60th anniversary special is unknown.

Who is the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa?

Ncuti Gatwa is the fourteenth Doctor of Doctor Who. The announcement set fans buzzing with excitement for what Gatwa will bring to the role following his excellent performances in other projects.

Showrunner Russel T Davies said in a statement about the casting: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.”

He added: “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.”

In a press release from the BBC Ncuti Gatwa gushed about the role. Expressing his excitement for what’s to come, saying: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.

Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa poses after arriving to attend the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Sex Education - Season 2” in London on January 8, 2020 (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.

“The entire team has been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

