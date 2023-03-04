A Dover to Calais ferry carrying almost 200 people was evacuated last night after fire broke out. Emergency services were called to the incident, aboard the Isle of Innisfree vessel, at around 5.30pm on Friday (March 3) around halfway through the ferry’s 21-mile journey.

It is understood the blaze started in the engine room. The RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) said lifeboats from Ramsgate, Dover and Dungeness launched to the ferry, along with a tugboat from France.

An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: "Irish Ferries can confirm ... the crew on board its ship the Isle of Innisfree were alerted to a small fire in the ship’s engine room while the ship was sailing from Dover to Calais. Irish Ferries crews train regularly to deal with incidents at sea, and the company has put its training into action and the fire [was] extinguished."

Passengers booked on Isle of Innisfree sailings in the coming days will be transferred to alternative ships, they added. A total of 94 passengers and 89 crew were all safe and accounted for, the spokesperson confirmed.

