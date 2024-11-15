Five great ideas for gifting on a budget this Christmas from Bedford Credit Union

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas doesn’t have to be all about spending money, Bedford Credit Union is here to help this Christmas with five low-cost thrifting and gifting ideas especially for Bedfordshire.

1. Have a big family? Try Secret Santa this year instead of buying gifts for everyone. You can set a budget, or a theme such as “shop local” and go to town on just one gift rather than spreading your budget across the whole family. Keep everything a surprise by using the free Secret Santa generator drawnames.co.uk so that everyone has a genuine surprise on Christmas day!

2. Spend time not money. Purchase your loved one a 2025 diary from budget stationers like The Works and fill it with low-cost catchups, family outings or special date nights.

3. Don’t waste funds on decorations. Second-hand stores and charity shops are full of beautiful decorations in great condition at this time of year. So, if you feel the need for a refresh, take a look around before purchasing new expensive decs. Emmaus Village Carlton have a dedicated Christmas shop crammed with everything from bags of baubles to artificial trees.

Exchange a much-loved book

4. Arrange a festive book swap with your friends. Pass along a book you’ve loved and know they will too or dig out a second-hand treasure from Eagle Bookshop in Bedford. You can go as extra as you like with the wrapping (after all books are the easiest to wrap!) then add a personal message, a handmade bookmark or maybe a favourite tea or chocolate bar to personalise it.

5. Get crafty and make or bake your gifts. Not creative? Add the dry ingredients for your favourite cookies to a pretty jar and decorate it. Head to refill shop The Store in Bedford to buy exactly what you need so nothing is wasted.

If you’re looking to save for Christmas, Bedford Credit Union is a community bank who can help keep your savings secure while helping the community with straightforward, affordable banking services. Find out more at bedfordcreditunion.org