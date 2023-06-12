FORMER Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died following a battle with leukaemia. It is thought the 86-year old media mogul, was rushed to Milan‘s San Raffaele Hospital on June 9 after suffering from heart problems and shortness of breath.

It was the second time the former prime minister had been hospitalised after he was discharged on Ma8 19 after spending 45 days there. The Forza Italia leader was hospitalised with pneumonia after a diagnosis of blood cancer.

He reportedly underwent intensive therapy to battle the disease, but to no avail and it is thought he also spent four days at the same hospital in April for treatment. At the time, the politician had shared a tweet to thank people for their concern alongside a picture of him smiling at home.

Berlusconi wrote: “I have already returned to work on the main themes of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I always have, to the country I love.”

His death follows a series of health scares in recent years as he was hospitalised for Covid-related pneumonia in September 2020, but later recovered. The following year he was then admitted several times for complications stemming from the virus. Berlusconi was also forced to undergo open heart surgery in 2016 and surgery on his intestine three years later.

