Medhi and Whitney shock fans with terrace moment while the hideaway reopens

Medhi and Whitney share their first kiss on the terrace as Monday night’s episode brought some couples together and others even further adrift. The islanders also decided that Ella and Tyrique would be the first couple to spend the night together as the hideaway returned.

In last night’s episode, the island saw another recoupling following the departure of Charlotte and Andre from the villa. With the contestants now in their new couples, Monday night gave some the chance to get closer than ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite looking like they were on the rocks, Medhi and Whitney shared their first kiss on the terrace. The couple were previously labelled the least sexually compatible by other islanders in the challenge.

The pair admitted having a ‘crush’ on one another before sharing their romantic moment. Following the kiss, Whitney joked, “that was French’’ and Medhi replied, “better than the English, yeah?.

Most Popular

Earlier that day, Ella and Tyrique were chosen as the first couple to enter the hideaway. In preparation for the occasion, Ella came down wearing a red silk dressing gown while Tyrique donned nothing but his grey boxer shorts.

The pair shared a funny exchange with Ella asking Tyrique if she could whip him with Tyrique quickly refusing. However, romance soon started to brew between the pair and Ella made a heartfelt admission to the 23-year-old. She said: “There’s nothing I would change about you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The islanders also took part in the ‘Situationships’ challenge, where a Mr-and-Mrs-style activity forced the contestants to uncover many home truths. Sammy and Tyrique butted heads during the challenge while Mitch was chosen as the least trustworthy member of the villa.