Over half of LGBTQ+ have felt isolated from their family due to their sexuality or gender identity

The study also found when it comes to the term ‘family’, 41 per cent consider this to be their direct relatives.

But 21 per cent see their family as being anyone they have a strong bond with, such as friends, while seven per cent feel this way about the people they live with.

More than six in 10 wish they saw their friends and family more than they currently do, with nearly one in 10 (nine per cent) often going a week without seeing those they consider to be family.

And 10 per cent also don’t typically see any friends over the average week.

This was heightened during the pandemic, with 23 per cent admitting they found it ‘very difficult’ not having access to their support network of friends and family.

As a result, 26 per cent said the easing of Covid restrictions has improved their relationship with their friends, while 24 per cent said the same of their family.

It also emerged 56 per cent of those polled said having dinner with friends and family at home can make it easier to have difficult conversations, while sharing household tasks like washing up with friends or family also makes it easier for 50 per cent to open up.

But 34 per cent said a simple act of kindness from a loved one makes them feel less anxious and more supported, with being sent a nice message (38 per cent) the most helpful when going through a personal issue.

Others polled via OnePoll found going for a walk (35 per cent) or a drink (34 per cent) with friends or family helped.

A spokesperson for Ariel and Fairy, who have a long-term partnership with LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity akt, said: “Being able to express yourself is one of the keys to a happy life.

“It’s important we’re able to approach one another and have honest discussions when we need them most.

“Creating an environment where everyone feels comfortable to be their full authentic self can start with someone as simple as spreading the love with a smile.”

Carrie Reiners, deputy CEO at akt, said: “Thanks to Ariel and Fairy’s #SpreadTheLove campaign, akt will be able to continue to assist the increasing numbers of young LGBTQ+ people across the UK who face homelessness and abuse simply for being who they are.

“Their continued support allows akt to provide safe accommodation and support when and where it is needed most all across the UK.”