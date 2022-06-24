Paramount Plus shows and films to watch as service comes to UK

Paramount Plus is now available in the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

Paramount Plus launched in the UK this week bringing a host of exciting shows and films to the platform.

The streaming service has already been live in the United States for some time, having launched back in 2014 when it was then known as CBS All Access.

When did Paramount Plus launch in the UK?

Paramount Plus launched in the UK on Wednesday 22 June, with further international expansion to Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria planned for the second half of the year.

UK customers will be able to watch the service online, on their mobiles, or via “a wide range of connected TV devices via the Paramount+ app”. The service will be accessible on Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Samsung platforms.

Maria Kyriacou, President, Australia, Canada, Israel and UK, Paramount, said: “The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland.

“Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.”

Is it available on Sky?

Last August, Sky confirmed it is partnering with ViacomCBS (now rebranded as Paramount) to offer Paramount Plus to its Sky Cinema subscribers and Sky Q customers at no extra cost.

Sky Cinema customers will be able to access Paramount Plus from their box at home for free following the launch on Wednesday 22 June.

Paramount Plus will also be available to those who do not have a Sky Cinema subscription via the Paramount Plus app for iOS and Android, as well as across supported connected TV devices and OTT platforms.

How much does it cost?

Paramount+ costs £6.99 monthly, or £69.90 yearly, after a seven-day free trial. Sky Cinema customers will be able to access Paramount+ for free.

When it first launched in the US in March last year, two different prices were available.

Viewers could opt for a budget plan at $4.99 (£3.68) per month and this option includes advert breaks. Alternatively, viewers could get an ad-free version if they selected the premium plan priced at $9.99 (7.37 per month).

At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Paramount+ will follow a similar structure in the UK.

A free trial of Paramount Plus is available for new customers to sign up for online, after which a monthly or annual subscription plan can be chosen.

What content will be featured?

Paramount said the platform will feature more than 8,000 hours of content, with titles that fall under the Paramount brand, such as Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME and Paramount Pictures.

The entirety of the Star Trek franchise will be available, along with future seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s critically acclaimed Yellowstone series.

Other shows include South Park and the MTV Shores, as well as kids and families franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rugrats, plus new originals based on Nickelodeon’s most popular characters.

The company also announced a host of new TV shows set for release this year, including Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies, a musical prequel to the classic film featuring new music and choreography, a revival of Frasier, a mini-series about the making of the Godfather called The Offer, and a Halo series based on the popular video game.

Other new series from Paramount include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The First Lady, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Queen of the Universe, and Jerry & Marge Go Large.

A remaking of the cartoon series Rugrats and live-action reboots for Dora and The Fairly Odd Parents are also in the works.

It will also premiere a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie, followed by new episodes of the animated series, and South Park will premiere two events on Paramount Plus each year for the next six years. All episodes will be exclusive to the service internationally this year and in the US in 2025.

Starting in 2024, all its feature films will be moved to the streaming services after their theatrical runs. This will include the newly released Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City, plus the heavily delayed Mission: Impossible 7.