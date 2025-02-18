Pet-iquette: Top tips for harmonious apartment living with pets

Housing expert at Grainger plc reveal their top tips for renters to keep the peace with both their pets and neighbours

Pets often make our homes harmonious places to live and improve the lives of their owners.

But to ensure your living space remains a sanctuary for you, your pets and your neighbours a little planning, effort and care is required.

On National Love Your Pet Day (20th February), it’s the perfect time to focus on helping pets - and their owners - thrive in shared living spaces.

Grainger has many pet-friendly properties across the UK

The UKs largest listed residential landlord, Grainger plc understands the importance of creating a happy environment and shares some practical and helpful tips for pet-owning renters.

Samantha Lancaster, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger, said: “At Grainger, we understand the unique joys and challenges that come with apartment living and renting, especially for pet owners.

“So, we have compiled a list of the top tips to help pet owners create a happy home.”

· Respect Shared Spaces: Keep pets on a lead in communal areas like hallways, lobbies, and elevators. Not everyone is a pet lover, and some residents may feel uneasy around animals, so it’s always polite to be cautious and keep your furry friends close while in public areas.

· Nip the Whiffs: Regular grooming and cleaning of your pet’s bedding, toys, and litter trays are essential to avoid odours that can travel beyond your apartment.

· Limit Zoomies Indoors: Playtime is essential but find ways to keep energy levels in check without noisy running or jumping that might disturb neighbours. A few minutes of fetch or tug indoors, combined with outdoor walks, can do the trick. Some developments may even offer group resident dog walks to get involved in, or you never know your pet may be the thing that bonds you to your neighbour and you can enjoy walks around the neighbourhood together.

· Pet-Proof Your Space: Prevent scratches on doors or floors and use rugs or mats to muffle sound. If renting, invest in renter-friendly solutions like furniture covers to protect against pet hair or mess and they can all add personalisation and aesthetics to your apartment.

· Secure a Safe Space: If maintenance or visitors come over, have a designated area where your pet feels safe and won’t accidentally get underfoot.

· Be Friendly, But Not Too Friendly: Teach your pet not to approach other residents or their pets unless invited. Not every pet or person enjoys company!

Samantha at Grainger, added: " These simple tips can help ensure a harmonious living experience for everyone—pets and neighbours alike.

“A little pet-iquette goes a long way!

“Whether you’re a long-time pet owner or welcoming a new furry friend into your life, these tips can make all the difference in maintaining a peaceful, happy home for all.”

Grainger has many pet-friendly properties across the UK, including The Filaments, Salford, The Headline, Leeds and Brook Place, Sheffield so if you’re looking for a new home for you and your four-legged friend, Grainger is a pet-friendly haven.

For more information, visit: https://www.graingerplc.co.uk/.