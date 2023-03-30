News you can trust since 1891
The Apprentice Australia season 2: BBC release date, contestants and how to watch new series

Lord Sugar has returned down under in a bid to find a new business partner on TV show The Apprentice Australia.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read

The Apprentice Australia will return to our TV screens soon for its second season. The new batch of episodes will see 16 celebrities battle it out to win money for their charities, avoid being fired, and ultimately end up crowned Australia’s Apprentice.

The BBC announced the return of The Apprentice Australia just days after the climax of the UK series, which saw Marnie Swindells win the crown with her boxing business plan. In the new series down under, Lord Sugar will be joined by retail magnate Janine Allis and tycoon Nick Bell to judge the first challenge in Week One, tee-ing things off with a fundraising golf tournament.

In the first episode, the celebrities will be split into two teams, ‘Innovate’ and ‘Collaborate’, and viewers will see the start of friendships and rivalries from the very start. Each week, the teams will go head-to-head in a range of tasks before one unlucky contestant is told the iconic line “You’re fired” by Lord Sugar himself.

But when will the new series of The Apprentice Australia start and who are the contestants?

    Here’s everything you need to know.

    The Apprentice Australia season 2 release date and how to watch

    The Apprentice Australia season 2 will air on TV tonight

    The Apprentice Australia will return to our screens tonight (March 30) at 9pm. The series will be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

    The Apprentice Australia season 2 contestants

    • Jean Kittson
    • Gamble Breaux
    • Bronte Campbell
    • Beck Zemek
    • Samantha Jade
    • Jodi Gordon
    • Carla From Bankstown
    • Turia Pitt
    • Darren McMullen
    • Benji Marshall
    • Ronnie Caceres
    • Jarrod Scott
    • Will & Woody
    • Eloni Vunakece
    • Vince Colosimo
