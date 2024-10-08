The rise of giving handmade Christmas gifts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s no secret that Christmas gift-giving has evolved in recent years, and one of the trends to emerge is the rise in people opting to buy handmade gifts. According to data from The Brighton Bucket List, the demand for these unique, bespoke presents has skyrocketed with purchases of homemade gifts increasing by an impressive 167% in the last year alone.

On top of that, Google searches for handmade Christmas gifts have surged by a staggering 5,000% over the past year. It’s clear that many people are turning away from the mass-produced in favour of something more unique, personal, thoughtful and often eco-friendly.

The Brighton Bucket List surveyed 300 people and found out the following:

82% of the people surveyed had bought a homemade gift for someone for Christmas.

Of the people who had purchased a homemade gift:

80% of people surveyed said they bought a handmade gift because it’s unique.

95% said handmade gifts are more personal.

75% said they liked buying handmade gifts because they support small businesses.

66% said they liked buying handmade gifts because they have a lower carbon footprint.

94% are planning on purchasing a homemade gift this Christmas.

On average, they expect to spend between £10 to £60 per handmade gift.

The most popular person to buy a handmade gift for was a romantic partner, followed by a parent.

Among the people surveyed, Etsy, Folksy and eBay were the most popular websites to buy handmade gifts for Christmas.

Designer and artist Luke Horne of Lukred’s Emporium, who sells handmade items on Etsy and eBay said: “I have seen a huge surge in business in the last two years, especially over the Christmas period. Sales of my artwork and 3D printed items increased by around 400% last Christmas and I am already seeing an uptick in sales as we head into October. I am not surprised that people are buying more homemade gifts. I love what I do and get real pleasure from making something personal and bespoke for my customers.”

Handmade gifts carry a special kind of magic. Unlike something picked off the shelf at a high street store, each handcrafted item feels personal, as if it was made specifically with the recipient in mind. Whether it’s a hand-knitted scarf, a carefully crafted piece of jewellery, or a homemade candle, these gifts are infused with the maker’s time, effort and love. This makes the gift feel more meaningful, both for the giver and the recipient.

A significant factor in the rise of handmade Christmas gifts is the shift towards supporting small businesses and local artisans. The pandemic reminded us of the importance of community and the value of supporting independent creators. By buying handmade, people are directly contributing to small-scale entrepreneurs and local makers, helping them thrive in a challenging economic landscape.

Handmade gifts often come with a smaller environmental footprint compared to their mass-produced counterparts. Many makers focus on sustainability, using eco-friendly materials, upcycling items, or minimising waste in their production process. As awareness of environmental issues grows, many people are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint, and opting for handmade gifts is one way to do just that.