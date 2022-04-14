These are the nation's top 20 favourite takeaways

More than three in 10 (31 per cent) of all adults always get the same thing out of habit, while for one in four simply opt for the closest takeaway.

But a quarter admitted they are ‘scared’ to try something other than a favourite dish, in case it ends in disappointment.

It also emerged adults believe £12 should be enough to get them one side dish and one main – although one in 20 would expect one main, two sides AND a drink for this.

Friday night is deemed ‘takeaway night’ for 30 per cent, narrowly beating out Saturday, when 25 per cent are most likely to opt for one.

Nearly one in 10 (nine per cent), however, will have a humpday takeaway on a Wednesday to see them through the rest of the week.

Just under half (47 per cent) of those polled via OnePoll report an extra ‘spring in their step’ on days they know they’ll be ordering dinner in.

Half get one as a treat, while 36 per cent will choose one when they simply can’t be bothered to cook.

But 15 per cent order one to save the pain of washing up after cooking, and one in 10 confess to giving in if the kids nag for long enough.

The nation's favourite takeaways

East Anglia – Chinese (21 per cent)

East Midlands – Fish and chips (23 per cent)

London – Pizza (18 per cent)

North East – Fish and chips (17 per cent)

North West – Chinese (19 per cent)

Northern Ireland – Chinese (20 per cent)

Scotland – Chinese (23 per cent)

South East – Indian (17 per cent) and fish and chips (17 per cent)

South West – Chinese (23 per cent)

Wales – Fish and chips (14 per cent)

West Midlands – Fish and chips (14 per cent)

Yorkshire and the Humber – Fish and chips (20 per cent)