Whitbread launches its first afternoon tea for the jubilee weekend

Celebrate the Jubilee weekend in style as Whitbread launches its first ever British afternoon tea. This is available from 31st May – 4th June across 100 sites. This includes select Brewers Fayre, Cookhouse + Pub, Table Table and Whitbread Inns.

Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in style (pictured above)

With the soaring cost of living on everyone’s mind, this is an affordable luxury at only £14.99 for two. Or upgrade with a glass of prosecco and enjoy a sparkling afternoon tea for just £19.99 (or buy the bottle for £10).

The Jubilee afternoon tea will feature a selection of sandwiches including cucumber, ham, coronation chicken and cheese with tomato.

There will also be freshly baked traditional scones with lashings of jam and clotted cream. A celebration of cake, sweet treats include the Queen’s favourite afternoon tea treat, a Chocolate tiffin of biscuits covered in a layer of delicate ganache and a lemon drizzle.

Get the royal treatment with plenty of treats galore, local events and parties for all the family, including activities for little princes and princesses, and raise a glass to Her Majesty The Queen’s milestone with Whitbread.

