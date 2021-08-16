This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Everyone yearns for that glossy, just-left-the-salon look, but when you’re blonde - be it natural, or bottled - it’s impossible to obtain it just by using your average shampoo and conditioner.

Those with golden tresses need to be especially careful when it comes to hair care. It takes dutiful attention to ensure you avoid brittle, dry hair, brassiness, or yellowing, especially if you colour your hair.

A good routine - as tailored as your skincare regime - is essential if you want your highlights or balayage or natural colour to stay as fresh-looking as possible in between salon appointments.

The most common complaints for blonde hair maintenance are - as above - brassiness, dryness, and dullness.

Thankfully hair technology has evolved to combat these issues brilliantly. The right ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, can impart much needed moisture, while colour correction can return iciness to waning platinum, or rid that yellowing tinge from honey blonde gone bad.

Shop judiciously, and you’ll avoid the dread hair breakage that can come from being golden haired.

Here’s our pick of the best products to keep blonde hair fresh in 2021:

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumière Shampoo and Cicaflash Conditioner £18.80 Feel Unique Made especially for lightened, highlighted or grey hair, this luxurious shampoo and conditioner combo aims to gently hydrate parched strands while illuminating blonde tones. The shampoo’s clever formula, which is enriched with hyaluronic acid, Edelweiss flower and high concentrations of antioxidants, purifies hair from pollution and removes dulling agents. Used with the nourishing conditioner, which has a light lavender hue to refresh colour, hair becomes soft and lightweight. Although on the pricey side for both products, you only need a small amount of each and the results are well worth the money. Our reviewer found their hair felt clean, but still hydrated, while brassy tones were banished leaving a salon-fresh colour. Buy now

Redken Color Extend Blondage Express Anti-Brass Mask £26.00 Feel Unique Those with blonde hair know all too well the struggle of keeping away unsightly yellow undertones. If you seek a cooler, brighter colour in-between appointments, look no further than this ultra-pigmented purple mask. In only five minutes, the product works to correct and neutralise unwanted brassy tones while wheat protein, amino acids and glycerin combine to moisturise locks. We found the dark purple hue of the product intimidating, but the formula was easy and non-messy to apply and it didn’t stain our skin. Used once a week, we saw a notable improvement in lightness and hair felt refreshed. Buy now

Josh Wood Colour Icy Blonde Gloss £19.00 Boots This innovative product is unique to the hair care market and a game-changer as you wait for your next salon visit. It’s a semi-permanent hair treatment that refreshes blonde colour and stops fade while nourishing and conditioning tresses. The mask’s light purple hue ensures brassy tones are neutralised, giving that just-highlighted look. We found this product to be incredibly effective at refreshing hair colour and adding shine. After just one use, yellow tones appeared to disappear and were replaced with that sought-after icy-blonde colour. Those with long hair may need to use a lot of product for full coverage, but the results last for a few washes. Buy now

Color Wow Dream Filter £25.00 Look Fantastic The hard water from your shower could be dulling and yellowing your blonde colour without you even realising. This pre-shampoo treatment aims to filter out those harsh minerals and metals - like copper, iron, magnesium and iron - found in water that can build up in hair over time. Step up: the award-winning Dream Filter, which works to lift unwanted substances away from your locks in three minutes to reveal fresh, brightened blonde tones. Our reviewer found this product to be a great alternative to purple shampoo, if you find those bright violet hues intimidating. Hair was noticeably lighter and less brassy after a single use, while it seemed to keep locks grease-free for longer between washes - an added bonus. It’s expensive, but a little goes a long way. Buy now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £25.00 Look Fantastic Those with frizzy, uncontrollable hair know all too well the daily struggle to try and tame it, especially in humid conditions. This problem can become especially tedious if you colour your hair, as certain chemicals leave it porous and prone to humidity, which causes the dreaded puffiness. Acting like a protective cover, this ultra-light spray repels moisture and seals individual strands to leave tresses smooth all day long. We were seriously impressed by this product and found it did exactly what it promises, although it needs to be sprayed liberally to fully saturate the hair. Our tester applied it as the last step in her haircare routine before blow-drying since the product is heat-activated, and her usually coarse locks became smooth, soft and manageable with less frizz. Buy now

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Night Cap Overnight Perfector £27.00 Feel Unique While we all understand the importance of using a regular hair mask, finding the time to apply it and wait for it to work its magic can be difficult. That’s where Living Proof’s overnight treatment comes in. Applied at night to dry or damp hair, this mask quickly sinks in and gets down to work while you sleep using the power of time-release conditioners. After our reviewer washed her hair the next morning (the product does set quite hard), her blonde colour appeared more vibrant and shiny, while frizz and dryness was definitely reduced. What’s more, even after shampooing a few times the results seemed to last. This glorious product works equally well on brunettes, redheads, the black and silver haired, too. A winner. Buy now