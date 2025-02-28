Anti-ageing skincare set loved by Eva Longoria and recommended by Dermatologist's is now on sale with 61% off (Credit: Getty) | Getty Images

As a beauty writer I’m always on the search for incredible skincare products that will help fight the signs of aging and keep my skin feeling hydrated.

I often hear skincare experts emphasise that a truly effective routine doesn’t require a multitude of products—just a few of the right ones tailored to your skin can make all the difference.

We all want the perfect day and night skincare regime that doesn't involve 10 steps plus an hour facial and neck massage . Seriously, who has the time? What we need is a minimalist routine with products that do all the work for you.

Say hello to the L'Oréal Paris Dermatologist Favourites Gift Set with Vitamin C and Retinol, Your Complete Day & Night Routine was £75.99 now £30. The gift set which features three products is currently on sale with a huge 61% off the original price. The set includes:

Vitamin C Serum: Formulated with 12% of the purest form of Vitamin C, trusted and recommended by dermatologists, it is clinically proven to correct and prevent the signs of early ageing. It's a win for your future skin.

SPF 50+: Dermatologists recommend to protect your skin every single day to prevent ageing signs. Discover our UV protection combined with antioxidant Vitamin C in the invisible daily moisturising texture.

Retinol Serum: Our most potent Retinol, delivering 3x more pure Retinol to the skin. A powerful solution to visibly reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles.

Your new day and night routine couldn’t be easier. Simply apply the Vitamin C serum in the morning followed by your normal moisturiser then use the SPF 50+. In the evening after cleansing your skin apply the Retinol and that’s it.

Customers who bought the Day and Night gift set said: “A perfect 3 stage Complete Day and Night Care in a lovely outer gift pack too.” Another second person wrote “Instant glow for my skin and many other improvements” Whilst a third “Overall 2/3 of the products weren't for me, but this may be a personal issue with my skin”

Medik 8 is another skincare brand that highlights the importance of using a three-step routine. Like the L'Oréal Paris gift set it focuses on Vitamin C and SPF in the morning and Retinol at night. I've tried their range before, and the products are fantastic and they really deliver results. However, they can be on the pricier side:

Buying this set of all three products from Medik 8 would cost you £141.75 compared to the L'Oréal Paris set (that features the same products) works out to a saving of £111.75. I know which gift set I’ll be choosing.

