It’s never too early to think about Christmas as now is the time to shop beauty advent calendars 2025.

Beauty advent calendars have become a festive must-have, transforming the Christmas countdown into a daily ritual of self-care and discovery. For 2025, the line-up is bigger and better than ever all packed with skincare, body care, and makeup treasures. From affordable pampering to luxury indulgence, each calendar offers a unique way to treat yourself (or someone special) in the run-up to Christmas often delivering far more value than the price tag suggests.

Soap & Glory The House Of Glory! 24 Day Advent Calendar

Featuring 24 fan-favourite products that will make you smell delicious. | Boots

Soap & Glory’s 2025 advent calendar is the perfect mix of fun, fragrance and affordable indulgence. Shaped like a star and filled with 24 body care favourites, it’s a festive treat for fans of their iconic scrubs, shower gels and moisturisers. Retailing at £48 but worth almost double, it’s a budget-friendly way to enjoy a little pampering every day in December. Boldly pink, playful and practical, this one is a no-brainer for anyone who loves their beauty routine with a dose of fun.

Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty

A luxe 12-day edit of botanical skincare heroes worth every penny. | Boots

For skincare purists, Liz Earle’s 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty calendar is a luxurious countdown centred on botanical self-care. With hero products like the award-winning Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser and an array of serums, tonics and moisturisers, it’s a carefully curated capsule of the brand’s most loved skincare. Priced around £175 but worth more than £500, this indulgent edit is all about quality over quantity—making it a standout for those who prefer skin rituals to makeup variety.

Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar

It features 28 products with 17 full-size products. It's one of the best-value beauty calendars of 2025. | Lookfantastic

Year after year, Lookfantastic’s beauty advent calendar sets the bar high, and 2025 is no exception. Packed with 28 products (17 of them full-size) from cult brands including Sol de Janeiro, Medik8 and The White Company, it delivers one of the best value ratios on the market. Retailing at £105 with contents worth over £655, this calendar is the ultimate all-rounder, offering a mix of skincare, haircare and makeup that ensures December mornings feel like Christmas every day.

Lookfantastic Grooming

Men’s grooming made festive with 12 full-size essentials. | Lookfantastic

Men are firmly on the advent calendar map thanks to Lookfantastic’s grooming edition. Designed with a balance of practicality and indulgence, it features 12 full-size products (plus deluxe minis) from grooming staples and premium self-care brands like ESPA. From skincare to shaving essentials, it’s a smart edit for men who want to upgrade their daily routine. At £85 with contents worth over £400, it’s an excellent gifting choice or a December treat for anyone who appreciates self-care.

Jurlique Advent Calendar 2025

A botanical journey featuring rose lotions, serums and indulgent natural skincare. | Jurlique

Jurlique’s 2025 advent calendar is a botanical lover’s dream, celebrating the Australian brand’s heritage of nature-led luxury skincare. Containing around 16 products worth over £300, it’s filled with indulgent rose lotions, hydrating serums, rich creams and nourishing oils. Retailing at £110, it offers a sensorial journey through Jurlique’s most iconic ranges, making it the perfect choice for those who value natural ingredients and indulgent rituals in the lead-up to Christmas.

