Beauty launches to elevate your self-care regime from Aromatherapy Associates, Gatineau, Face the Future & No7
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to upgrade your beauty and wellness regimen. Whether you're a fan of aromatherapy, glowing skin, or breathable makeup, these new launches from Aromatherapy Associates, Gatineau, and No7 are set to transform your routine.
1. Aromatherapy Associates: The Heritage Collection
Renowned for their luxurious, essential oil-based formulas, Aromatherapy Associates has unveiled The Heritage Collection - a limited-edition gift set celebrating the brand’s most iconic wellbeing products. This beautifully curated set is a self-care lover’s dream, offering a comprehensive introduction to the power of aromatherapy.
What’s inside:
- De-Stress Mind Bath & Shower Oil.
- De-Stress Muscle Gel.
- Revive Body Oil
- Deep Relax Sleep Mist
2. GATINEAU x Face the Future: The Heroes Edit
Launching just in time for summer this exclusive collaboration brings together Gatineau’s most loved skincare heroes in one glowing, skin-perfecting set. Whether prepping your skin for sunny days or seeking year-round radiance, The Heroes Edit combines targeted treatments and glow-enhancing favourites.
The Set Includes:
- Miracle Eye Contour Cream
- Golden Glow Gradual Tan Face Serum
- Golden Glow Gradual Tan
- Tan Accelerating Lotion
3. Pro Artist Weightless Sheer Silk Foundation
A new addition to No7’s luxury Pro Artist line, the Pro Artist Weightless Sheer Silk Foundation offers a silky-smooth, breathable finish that mimics your natural skin only better. With its radiant yet weightless texture, it delivers that ‘your-skin-but-flawless’ finish makeup lovers crave.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.