It’s been a turbulent couple of years for us all, and the wedding industry has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time since 2019, however, it looks as though weddings may be able to go ahead as planned, with no restrictions, no guest limits and no masks.

If your nuptials are going ahead this year then you’ll be keen to get organising, and one of the most important choices to make is the wedding dress.

Weddings, however, can also be one of the most expensive things we ever choose to do.

Experts estimate the average wedding now costs anywhere from £18,000 to £32,000 , according to the Money Saving Expert.

But, you’ll be pleased to know it doesn’t have to cost that much to say ‘I do’ with your other half, and there are lots of elements you can buy on the high street to help you save cash - the rings, the cake, the flowers, even the all important dress.

High street doesn’t have to mean boring though, and it certainly doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style or quality.

Department stores have cottoned on to the ‘wedding on a budget’ business as designers realise that every woman deserves to feel special on her big day, regardless of how much money they have.

These affordable dresses have all gorgeous materials and embellishments you’d expect from a bridal gown; silks, tulle, lace, sequins, beading, but without the high price tags which are usually associated with the most important dress of a woman’s life.

Here are 34 of the best high street dresses available to buy right now, with prices starting from as low as less than £20.

If you’re hoping to start wedding planning soon and want to propose to your partner, you can also choose from one of these stunning and affordable engagement rings.

Marilyn floral embellished bridal dress ivory Marilyn floral embellished bridal dress ivory £499.00 This is the perfect gown for brides who are hesitant about a long train, yet still wanting to keep things traditional. It’s ivory and features beautiful embellishments all over the gown. It’s a flattering maxi-dress style which incorporates a traditional silhouette with a pearlised floral pattern. The V-neckline complements the décolletage, while the slim bodice and soft A-line flare ensure an elegant shape, and the cap sleeve adds a feminine touch. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Shelly floral embellished bridal dress ivory Shelly floral embellished bridal dress ivory £309.00 This is a great traditional ivory dress for a bride on a budget. It’s a pretty, floaty dress with something of a boho vibe which incorporates angelic details like pearlised sequins, a fit-and-float silhouette and delightfully fluttery sleeves. Created in tulle, it features a sweetheart lining and a softly flared skirt, draping beautifully to the floor. The keyhole cut-out back fastens with a trio of fabric-covered buttons, and the bodice stays firmly fitted with the concealed zip. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Long Sleeve Lace Bardot Maxi Dress Long Sleeve Lace Bardot Maxi Dress £37.00 The body of this ivory dress is simple yet elegant, with some added lace detail at the back to create detail without a full train, and the shape is figure hugging with a pulled in waist. It’s the lace detail sleeves and detailed bardot top that really make this dress special though. Available in sizes 8 to 16. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Francesca plunge wedding dress with tonal embroidery ASOS EDITION Francesca plunge wedding dress with tonal embroidery £375.00 A flowing wedding dress of dreams, which looks like it’s come straight off the runway - but at a fraction of the price. The ivory design features exquisite floral embroidery detail around the plunge neckline and the bodice, giving way to a gorgeous full skirt. It has a low back and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Gigi crop top lace mini wedding dress ASOS EDITION Gigi crop top lace mini wedding dress £95.00 Don’t want the typical floor-length wedding dress, but still want to keep some traditional details? Here is the frock for you. This ivory short dress features a crew neck, long sleeves and cropped overlay. The all-over lace detail is elegant and feminine - and the price is fantastic. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Hope & Ivy Maternity Bridal floral beaded and embellished maxi dress with v neck in ivory Hope & Ivy Maternity Bridal floral beaded and embellished maxi dress with v neck in ivory £150.00 This dress has been made specifically with pregnant brides in mind. Made of a light chiffon fabric, this ivory dress has beaded embellishment, a plunge neck and short, floaty sleeves. There’s stunning floral detail around the neckline, and leading on to the body of the dress to sweetly sit upon the baby bump. The same detail is also on the sleeves, which give the dress a boho feel. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Curve Lola satin structured off shoulder wedding dress with full skirt ASOS EDITION Curve Lola satin structured off shoulder wedding dress with full skirt £275.00 This stunning dress is made specifically for the plus size bride and has a classic and elegant off-shoulder style with pleated panels, long sleeves. It has an elegant v-neck and a traditional train hem, and is a beautiful ivory colourway so you’ll look and feel like a stunning bride. The high kick slit in the leg is perhaps more for the brave bride, but it is designed to wow - and it does just that. Available in sizes 16 to 30. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Curve Annie floral embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress ASOS EDITION Curve Annie floral embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress £95.00 This gorgeous dress is for the plus size bride who wants a simple, timeless look on her wedding day. It’s made of soft and sheer fabric for a silky-smooth look and material that falls in a flattering way over the body. It has a cinched in waist to accentuate the natural curves, while the flutter sleeves give an elegant touch. Available in sizes 16 to 30. Buy now

Maya Petite Bridal v neck maxi tulle dress with tonal delicate sequin in ecru Maya Petite Bridal v neck maxi tulle dress with tonal delicate sequin in ecru £85.00 A wedding dress made for ladies with petite frames, this design sparkles. It features an embellished sequin top, a V-neck, short sleeves and a full skirt. Made of a lightweight woven fabric, so even though it has lots of embellishment on the top it won’t feel heavy and you’ll be able to wear it comfortably all day, on the big day. Ecru colour and very sparkly, it’s sure to demand attention. Available in sizes 4 to 14. A version of this dress is also available for tall brides. The Maya Tall Bridal v neck maxi tulle dress with tonal delicate sequin in ecru, also £85, is here Buy now

Needle & Thread Bridal midaxi dress in ivory with silver gingham embellishment Needle & Thread Bridal midaxi dress in ivory with silver gingham embellishment £435.00 British label Needle & Thread launched in 2013, and has quickly become a go-to brand for beautifully embellished occasion wear, and you can see why with this stunning dress. It has all-over sequin embellishment so it’s perfect for brides-to-be who go by the mantra of ‘there’s no such thing as too much sparkle’. It also has a scoop neck, puff sleeves, fitted bodice and zip-back fastening for a feminine and flattering fit. It’s made from lightweight tulle and will have you feeling like a real-life princess on your wedding day. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Gatsby Dress Gatsby Dress £390.00 This ivory dress has a fitted bodice with a slim fitting skirt, and also slightly puffed shoulders. A beautiful mix of vintage and contemporary touches, the ivory dress has a slim fit in the bodice with a more relaxed skirt. It also has a deep v-neck with twist front detail, and a high slit for a dramatic look. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Carlow Two Piece Carlow Two Piece £435.00 A wedding outfit with a difference for brides you like to stand out and don’t want to be traditional, this is a beautiful two piece bridal gown with a fitted crop top. It has a ruched, slim fitting crop top and a full skirt. The skirt has a high rise fit, so it’s super flattering. It’s available in two colours, white and black, so you can even choose a non-traditional colour if you wish. Pair with a veil if you want to keep some element of tradition. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Mia Lace Wedding Dress Mia Lace Wedding Dress £549.00 The show-stopping element of this dress is the gorgeous back, which is cut low with pretty lace detail. The dress has elegant lace all over, proving simple silhouettes can still have the most impact. The train is subtle and the silhouette will flow with the figure, cinching in at the waist to add definition. This is such an elegant choice for a modern bride. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Billie Wedding Dress Billie Wedding Dress £499.00 This dress is made for the bride who wants a dress that is simple, but elegant and structured. It has a classic v-neckline that is mirrored at the back and intricate bead detail that frames a skimming silhouette that is fitted across the bodice, before reaching a fluted hem and a statement court train. A timeless and classic style that will never go out of fashion. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Consenza Sparkle Wedding Dress Consenza Sparkle Wedding Dress £175.00 This gorgeous white dress effortlessly combines a modern, fun shape with intricate, eye-catching embellishment. The short cocktail dress is crafted from a faux silk organza, giving the dress a fitted, lightly fit and flare shape. A crochet overlay bodice is created using a mixture of materials including sequins, sparkling beads and delicate opaque teardrop beads giving the dress a dazzling finish. A contemporary approach to bridal wear, this dress is perfect for an evening wedding with plenty of dancing. Available in sizes 6 to 16. Buy now

Genova Beaded Wedding Dress Genova Beaded Wedding Dress £350.00 A beautiful choice for brides who don’t want to stick to tradition but still want a pretty and feminine look, this dress comes in the subtle and soft shade of old rose, a sophisticated alternative to classic ivory. Crafted in a sleeveless silhouette, it is delicately decorated with hand-placed pearl beads, an embellished detachable satin tie belt to accentuate the waist, followed by a voluminous tulle skirt that creates enchanting movement as you walk. The bandeau bodice, framed by a mesh panel, is softly boned, to give a flattering fit. Available in sizes 6 to 18. Buy now

Layla Bow Midi Dress Layla Bow Midi Dress £140.00 A great choice for an older bride who wants to feel elegant and glamorous on her wedding day. This dress makes a big impact with no effort. It is cut in a fitted silhouette, with a statement bow detail on the bodice, fluted sleeves, an elegant v-neckline and split at the back of the skirt for ease of movement. Available in tradiitonal oyster or a striking emerald, so it’s up to you if you want to stick to tradition or choose something more daring. Available in sizes 6 to 20. Buy now

Whistles Billie V-neck woven wedding dress Whistles Billie V-neck woven wedding dress £499.00 This beautiful dress, with its cream colour, V neck, lace trim, flared hem with train and maxi length, brings both traditional and contemporary features together in the most eye-catching way. The V neck is echoed at the back, whilst the fitted bodice cinches the waist for a flattering silhouette. Skimming your frame and pooling at the floor, it’s an elegant choice for your special day. Buy now

Chi Chi London Sleeveless floral lace and crepe wedding gown Chi Chi London Sleeveless floral lace and crepe wedding gown £180.00 This swoon-worthy dress has been created in swishy crepe to a sleeveless fit-and-flare silhouette with intricate floral lace blooming over the chest and a floor-pooling hem. You won’t need many accessories with this dress as the floral lace makes all the statement you need. All that’s left to do is find a veil and walk down the aisle. Buy now

Galvan Valetta scoop-neck satin-crepe maxi dress Galvan Valetta scoop-neck satin-crepe maxi dress £895.00 This simple but elegant dress, which was made in Italy, slips on so it’s a good choice for brides who want minimal fuss on their wedding day. It features a scoop neck, shoulder straps, darts at chest, all-over satin texture, loose-fit, flared insert at front hem and a flared hem. Light and figure-skimming, the fabric is imbued with a hint of stretch and shimmer, so you can be sure of a comfortable and dazzling look. Buy now

Carolina Herrera Josette lace-paneled ruffled cotton-blend twill bridal gown Carolina Herrera Josette lace-paneled ruffled cotton-blend twill bridal gown £2582.00 This dress may come with a higher price tag, but it is stunning - and the craftsmanship involved in making the dress and exquisite design is reflected in the price. If you dream of the perfect harmony of elegance, romance and grace, then this dress is the one for your wedding day. It features scalloped trims, ruffled trims and a beautiful open back. There’s also internal boning and a train hem for a sophisticated, classy and elegant look. Buy now

Alexandre Vauthier Draped Satin-paneled strapless pleated crepe dress Alexandre Vauthier Draped Satin-paneled strapless pleated crepe dress £860.00 Alexandre Vauthier’s precision tailoring, seductive drapery and architectural cuts have gained him loyal fans like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid. So, you’ll be in excellent company if you choose this bold and sleek design for your special day. This strapless dress, with its internal bustier and asymmetric hem, gives you the definition you desire if you want a look that is simple yet bold. Buy now

Lace wedding dress Lace wedding dress £88.00 This dress is a pretty option for any brides who are on a limited budget. It’s a traditional long dress, made of chiffon and with a lace bodice, frilled collar and long sleeves with scalloped edges. There’s an integral corset with boning at the sides for a structured and close fit, a high lace neck and a seam at the waist with a small frill trim and concealed, adjustable elastic. It has a heavily draping skirt that is slightly longer at the back than at the front, forming a small train. Buy now

Lace wedding dress Lace wedding dress £69.00 This lace wedding dress is simply lovely - and the price simply couldn’t get any better now that it’s on sale for less than £70. A long dress with a bodice in lace and skirt in an airy weave, with a scalloped v-neck and support panels at the top. There are long sleeves with scalloped trims, a seam at the waist with a grosgrain band, and a gently flared skirt. It’s an absolutely beautiful dress that flows nicely. Buy now

Serena Lace Detailed Midi Dress in White Serena Lace Detailed Midi Dress in White £95.00 This dress provides thoughtful attention to detail with its artful and lace panelling and gathered skirt. The delicate spaghetti straps and midi length make it perfect for a summer wedding, and the intricacy of the lace design on the bodice make it look far more expensive than it actually is. Buy now

White diamante organza one shoulder gown White diamante organza one shoulder gown £45.00 This white diamante wedding dress features a padded bust with organza mesh ruched overlay with a one shoulder style which is inspired by the look of a Greek goddess. It’s a dreamy fairy tale dress to start your happily ever after in - without breaking the bank. Available in sizes 6 to 14. Buy now

White mesh organza bandeau gown White mesh organza bandeau gown £19.50 This bandeau gown maxi dress has a padded bust and ruched mesh overlay. The off-the-shoulder design makes for a dreamy look that means it was meant for a summer wedding on a warm summer’s day. The body of the dress has some volume, but is still sleek and elegant. Available in sizes 6 to 14. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Layla cami wedding dress with applique embroidery ASOS EDITION Layla cami wedding dress with applique embroidery £150.00 This lovely wedding dress features fishnet mesh panels and floral applique details. The design on the bodice looks like a butterfly, so this is a great option for brides-to-be who love nature and simple but classy designs. There’s an open back with crossover straps for a feminine touch, while the square neck is a classic flattering cut. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Iris long sleeve lace bodice maxi wedding dress with pleated skirt ASOS EDITION Iris long sleeve lace bodice maxi wedding dress with pleated skirt £150.00 This stunning dress is a timeless design that takes some inspiration from our favourite period dramas, but also looks like it was meant to be worn in a modern wedding in 2022. It features a pretty crew neck, long sleeves and eyelash lace overlay. It’s made of sheer chiffon and also has a dreamy open back with button neck closure. This is for the bride who was getting lost in her favourite period TV shows while planning for her future. Buy now

Embroidered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Embroidered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £135.20 This wedding dress features a mesh floral bodice and lovely long sleeves, alongside a ribbon-tie waist, pleated skirt and it comes in a maxi length. This dress is available in ivory, but for those who want a break from tradition it’s also available in a wide range of colours including aubergine and navy. Available in sizes 8 to 18. Buy now

Cut Out Lace Detail Midi Dress Cut Out Lace Detail Midi Dress £74.00 This dress is made for brides who don’t want a conventional dress, but do want to keep a traditional colour choice. There’s cut out detail on the waist, which reveals a full two piece effect at the back, though there are still traditional lace and button details for a unique and feminine look. Buy now

All Over Pleated Maxi Dress All Over Pleated Maxi Dress £111.20 Give your wedding look the wow factor with this beautiful pin-tucked maxi dress. Accented with textured pleats and ethereal embellishments, this flowing sleeveless style is guaranteed to turn heads. The detail around the waist, which will highlight your figure, nods to a gorgeous Grecian style. Available in sizes 8 to 18. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Delilah floral embellished wedding dress with fishtail in silver ASOS EDITION Delilah floral embellished wedding dress with fishtail in silver £275.00 Another beautiful design by ASOS with gorgeous all over embellishment and a stunning silver colour. The all-over flower detail and sparkle is pretty and feminine and a great way to make a statement. There are long volumptious sleeves and a classic round neck to finish this show-stopping look. It also has a gorgeous open back for a sexy but elegant style. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now