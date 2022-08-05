Best mattresses for children: help your child grow and sleep

We all know how important sleep is for a growing child. The NHS notes how good sleep is for their mental and physical health - and you only have to spend time with a sleep-deprived child to know they’re onto something.

So we do our best to give our little ones a good bedtime routine and make sure they are snuggled in their beds at a decent time each evening so they get a good night’s sleep.

One thing we are given less guidance on, however, is what mattress we should choose for our child to help them get the best night’s sleep possible.

Here’s what you need to know.

What should I think about when buying a mattress for a child?

The first thing to know when buying a mattress for a child is that children tend to move around in the night more than adults, and because their shape and weight is always changing as they grow, they need a mattress that offers them lots of support.

Next, consider what type of frame you are buying the mattress for.

If it’s a bunk bed, then there’s a legal requirement to have at least 16cm of space above the top of the mattress and the side rails to prevent your child rolling out of the top bunk and causing injury, so get measuring before you make a purchase.

If you have a young child who is still prone to bed-wetting then a mattress with removable covers is a must.

Otherwise you may find yourself with a stained mattress very quickly with smells that are difficult to remove. (We’d also advise investing in a mattress protector, in this instance).

What size mattress should I choose for my child?

Children are, of course, still growing so it can be difficult to know what size mattress to buy for them - particularly if they are quite tall or have regular growth spirts.

As a child grows, their body shape and weight change frequently so you may find you have to change a child’s mattress more frequently than you would your own to accommodate these changes.

There’s a big difference, for example, in the size and shape of a four-year-child compared to the size and shape of a 11-year-old child.

As a general rule of thumb, however, a single mattress would be best for young children aged 3 to 10, whereas a small double would be perfect for ‘tweens’ and teenagers aged 11 and above.

Where possible, you should always think ahead and buy a mattress which will be suitable for the next few years so this may influence your decision on size.

What firmness should I be looking for in a children’s mattress?

As a general rule a medium soft or medium-firm mattress should work well for most children, providing a good balance between comfort and spinal support.

We wouldn’t recommend buying a mattress which is too soft for a growing child as this is unlikely to provide the support they need for their growing bones, but neither would we recommend one which is too firm as this won’t adapt in any way to their changing body either.

Do I have to buy a mattress made specifically for children?

In short, the answer is no. You’ll find our product gallery below contains a mixture of kids mattresses and mattresses suitable for adults too.

The main thing to look for in a mattress for a child, as we have outlined above, is one which will provide both support and comfort to ensure they can get the best night’s sleep possible.

Mattresses which are made specifically for children have been made with this careful balance in mind, along with potential size requirements we have listed above in terms of the bed frame they are made for, but some adult mattresses will also do the job just as well.

You’ll find our top eight picks below.

Fusion Lite Memory and Reflex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress Fusion Lite Memory and Reflex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress £119.99 easy to clean 4.5/5 This mattress has both reflex foam and memory foam, meaning it gives a fairly firm yet rather comfortable feel so your child has all the support they need. Complete with a cover sporting a charming star pattern, this mattress is really easy to clean. This is ideal if you are concerned that your child may still have some night-time accidents as it’s easy to keep the bed clean and fresh at all times with no worries. It has a depth of 15cm which means that it could snuggly fit onto a top bunk bed if required, but it’s also suitable for all bed frames. Various sizes available, including single and small double. Prices starting at £119.99, depending on the size chosen. Buy now