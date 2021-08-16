From Art Deco inspired to Scandi, these are the best sideboards

Below you will find eight of the best sideboards on the market at the moment, all of which maximise space and are beautifully designed.

There’s something for all budgets and all tastes, whether you want to put it in your dining room or living room.

To finish the look, we would suggest placing some indoor plants or treasured family photos on the top.

Nacula 187.3Cm Wide 3 Drawer Sideboard Nacula 187.3Cm Wide 3 Drawer Sideboard £249.99 This is a bright, pine white finished sideboard which would make a perfect component of every living or dining room. Three shelves and three internal shelves behind the doors provide plenty of storage space for household items. Metal handles finish the look and keep the piece looking modern, sturdy and strong. Buy now

Kerala Carved White Solid Mango Wood 4-Door Sideboard Kerala Carved White Solid Mango Wood 4-Door Sideboard £822.00 This stunning sideboard will give your living room an exotic feel. Made using traditional artisanal skills, this hand-made piece has a solid mango wood structure and a charming slightly distressed white finish. The carved patterns that take centre stage across the four doors to exude calm and make the room feel relaxing. Two shelves made of solid mango wood are provided to store your crockery and other everyday items. Choose this piece for a great atmosphere and optimum storage. Buy now

Janerio Mango Wood Vintage Sideboard Janerio Mango Wood Vintage Sideboard £757.00 This large sideboard, in stained mango wood, will add warmth to your dining or living room décor. The slender feet are decidedly vintage and this wooden sideboard has four doors and three moveable shelves inside so it’s perfectly suited to a variety of products and can be changed if you needs to. The colourful doors bring this piece of furniture to life and add a fun and vibrant pop of colour. Buy now

Marcell Wide Sideboard, White Marcell Wide Sideboard, White £399.00 This contemporary sideboard is an organiser’s dream. The plinth base and metal handles are distinctly minimal, plus the mix of drawers and cupboards keep everything in order. A sleek and modern take on an essential piece of furniture. Buy now

Stow Sideboard, Vintage Brass Stow Sideboard, Vintage Brass £749.00 This apothecary-style sideboard is updated with a little modern-industrial attitude, maintaining its lovely vintage feel with aged brass. Perfect for the person who has lots of bits n’ bobs and nowhere to keep them. This is functional storage with a bit of glamour and class. Buy now

Alek 212.8Cm Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard Alek 212.8Cm Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard £329.99 This is a beautiful sideboard which houses some brilliant storage solutions. It includes drawers, cabinets, sliding doors, shelves and even adjustable shelves - so there’s no more worrying about whether or not your possessions will fit. The advantage to adjustable shelves, of course, is that if your requirements change then this sideboard can change with you. Available in two colour choices; pinia white or artisan oak/uni tungsten grey. Buy now

Brielle 79Cm Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard Brielle 79Cm Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard £129.99 A storage solution brimming with farmhouse charm, this sideboard is a cosy addition to any home. The gentle two-tone colour palette makes it easy to mix and match with your existing décor, while the wood surface adds a natural glow to the room. Two drawers and a cabinet provide plenty of storage space for crockery, electronics, games and more, while the inviting surface is just waiting for a favourite houseplant or photo. Was £192.50, now £129.99 Buy now

Frieda 160.1Cm Wide 4 Drawer Sideboard Frieda 160.1Cm Wide 4 Drawer Sideboard £189.99 Featuring a streamlined silhouette, modern design of contrasting colours and marble-like surfaces, this sideboard ties any room together with its subtle contemporary style. The sideboard contains four drawers and two cabinets for storage, well-suited to linen, clothing, crockery or other household items, and the surface is great for displaying art, photographs, houseplants and more. This is storage and style in one. It is made from scratch-resistant manufactured wood. Assembly is required. Was £209.99, now £189.99 Buy now