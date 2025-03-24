See inside this £160,000 motorhome you can win for less than a fiver

The Knaus SUN I 900LX 180 has been designed to keep millionaires happy | BOTB

It’s the most lavish motorhome ever given away by BOTB, and the interior has to be seen to be believed

With a huge double bed, a spacious seating area, a large kitchen and a bathroom suite, this luxury A-class Knaus is the most lavish motorhome every given away by BOTB.

The company that hands over the keys for dream cars on a daily basis has been dabbling in motorhomes for a while now, but this is the most expensive and most prestigious model yet.

It's a Knaus SUN I 900LX 180 Auto and it costs £159,385, but somebody is going to win it next week for just £4.70.

The living area has quilted leather and a drop-down bed, and the shower is huge | BOTB

That's the cost of an entry into the prize draw, and each ticket has an equal chance of winning.

The layout is centred around comfort, space and style, with an end bedroom towering over the double rear axle, that has its own air conditioning unit and plenty of cupboard space

The kitchen has a stove, sink, a huge fridge freezer, lots of drawers and cupboards, and even a cabinet for glassware.

In the central bathroom area there's a separate full-size shower next to a large basin and vanity unit, and a large wardrobe for clothes storage.

A large kitchen sits in the middle of the motorhome, while the bed can be made into a massive double | BOTB

The living area features a quilted leather sofa, and the two captain chairs rotate to make a massive space for entertaining guests.

And above the spacious cabin, there's a double drop-down bed, so your guests have somewhere to sleep at the opposite end of the motorhome.

There are also lots of external storage spaces, including a massive garage at the rear, which can take bicycles, seats, fishing equipment, or any other large items you want to take with you.

The four-berth layout is perfect for entertaining | BOTB

The Knaus SUN I 900LX 180 is powered by a Fiat 2.3 Ducato engine which has been upgraded to 177bhp and paired with an automatic transmission for this model.

If you were lucky enough to win this prize, and you didn't want a brand new motorhome, you could instead opt for the cash alternative, and walk away with £112,000.

But most entrants will be hoping for the motorhome, and winning it could unlock a series of new adventures, touring the British Isles, swanning off to Europe, or even taking some time away and exploring other parts of the world, in your self-contained home on wheels.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning the motorhome is click here to enter, buy a £4.70 ticket - or a bundle of tickets if you'd like to increase your odds - and then sit back and wait for a phone call.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133