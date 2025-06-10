Calvin Klein Women’s Bralette & Leggings now just £19.99 is the ultimate loungewear set | Wowcher

Snap up this sleek Calvin Klein loungewear set for less – the comfy, logo-branded bralette and leggings combo has just dropped to under £20.

Step into ultimate comfort and iconic style with the Calvin Klein Women’s Black Bralette & Leggings Set, now available on Wowcher for only £19.99. That’s a huge saving of 64% off the original Tag Deal price. This is your chance to elevate your loungewear collection without breaking the bank.

Crafted from a soft, stretchy cotton blend, this set blends laid-back luxury with a sleek, body-flattering fit. The minimalist black design is accented by the iconic Calvin Klein logo waistband, instantly recognisable and effortlessly stylish. Whether you're relaxing at home, heading out for a coffee, or running errands, this matching bralette and leggings duo is the perfect go-to for comfort and style.

Available in a range of different sizes from XS to XL, this set is thoughtfully designed to flatter a variety of body types, making it a staple that’s as inclusive as it is stylish. With a reputation built on understated elegance, premium materials, and modern, body-conscious design, Calvin Klein continues to set the standard in everyday fashion essentials.

The bralette and leggings set embodies the brand’s signature aesthetic minimal, sleek, and always chic. This Calvin Klein set is more than just a loungewear essential; it's a wardrobe upgrade. Treat yourself (or someone else) this set is the perfect fusion of fashion and comfort.

Iconic: The bold Calvin Klein waistband adds a timeless touch of style.

Comfort: Soft cotton blend ensures a cosy feel while offering flexibility for movement.

Versatile: Ideal for lounging, layering under outerwear, or styled solo for relaxed outings.

Style: Designed to contour comfortably to your shape while offering breathable support.

